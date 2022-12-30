Turning My Mom Into Me Is TikTok’s Newest Empowering Trend

TikTok's latest style trend is putting a fun twist on the phrase "like mother, like daughter."
The "turning my mom into me" trend has taken over nearly everyone's For You Page on the video-sharing app, with the viral fad showcasing kids transforming their moms into versions, of, well, themselves.
At first, TikTokers record their mom's in the parent's signature style, which has ranged from cardigans to wrap dresses. Then, after stepping away from the camera for an outfit change, the moms make a grand entrance, strutting their stuff in their kids' attire. Ironically, many of the parents end up rocking pieces—crop tops, low-rise jeans and butterfly clips—that were in style when they were teens because '90s and Y2K fashion reigned supreme in 2022.
TikTok user @__hinckley (a.k.a. Hannah Hinckley), whose video has 30 million views, showcased her mom's transformation, in which the matriarch stepped out in an off-shoulder school shirt, flared jeans and sneakers.
One follower commented, "It's giving Britney Spears," while another wrote, "she was definitely feeling herself, as she should."
Her daughter's followers were spot on about how the trend made her feel.
"I would say this has been a good reminder to me that, you know, fashion is a reflection of your personality," Heather Brown told NBC News. "It was empowering to be able to wear something that I felt really confident in."
@_hinckley
turning my mom into me.. go mom gooo???????????????? original sound - evie
Camryn Morris also hopped on the trend, styling her mom in a white corset top and loose-fitted jeans that were inspired by her love of the late-'90s and early aughts.
But according to the TikToker, her mom was afraid people would think she was "dressing too young" or inappropriately. Luckily, the comments section was filled with positive feedback.
As Camryn shared, "That made me feel excited because I feel like it kind of boosted [her] confidence in a way."
@camrynstclair Oh she killed it! My twin fr #turningmymomintome #momtok #twinmom #momsoftiktok #fyp #hotmom #trending ? original sound - evie
Other parents, like Alix Earle's mom, have embraced dressing like their daughters. Partaking in the trend, Alix recorded her mom all bundled up in a cozy sweater and matching fuzzy jacket. She later swapped out the covered-up look for a shimmery gold halter crop top and low-rise pants, to which many of Alix's followers said she resembled Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Aniston.
The influencer wrote, "This is actually how she dresses to go out too."
It looks like it's time to take a style cue from the youngins.