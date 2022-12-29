This Amazon Sweater Dress Has Over 4,000 5-Star Reviews & Comes in 15 Different Colors

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking to add a new dress to your winter wardrobe? Look no further than this ribbed sweater dress from Amazon with over 4,000 positive reviews.

This form-fitting Amazon sweater dress features a mock turtleneck and loose-fitted sleeves. You can pair it with a belt, a chic coat, heeled boots, sneakers and just about anything else depending on the look you're feeling. The dress ranges from sizes small to X-large, and comes in 15 different colors, from brown to light blue. The best part? It's currently on sale for $47 instead of the original $67 price tag.

One reviewer raves, "I have always been scared to wear white dresses because they are so unforgiving but fear not! The quality of this dress is outstanding. It's thick so it'll keep you warm, not itchy and form fitting. If I didn't live in Florida I'd buy all the colors!"

Another shares, "Absolutely loved this dress! I'm not a dress wearer at all but this one right here! So soft, stretchy, and comfy. Wore the white one to a Christmas party and my husband loved me in it! I'll be buying other colors."

Scroll below to shop the sweater dress in any of its chic and versatile shades.