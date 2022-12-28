Everywhere You Can Shop the TikTok Viral & Affordable Revlon Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Another day, another TikTok viral beauty product!

This time, the beauty community on the social media platform is raving about this Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick that is currently on sale for as low as $4 on Amazon, where it boasts over 7,500 positive reviews.

The Revlon Glass Shine Lipstick is especially winning over beauty beginners and pros alike for its insanely shiny finish, hydrating feeling and the variety of super pigmented shades, from nudes and browns to plums and berries. The formula truly goes on like butter, and with just a few swipes, you have a stunning lip that looks like you spent hours trying to perfect. And, the super affordable price points on Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens and more are also a plus.

One Amazon reviewer raves, "The soft shine of THIS formula is just perfect— and the buildable soft-to-intense color (I like the middle ground) is great for those who prefer anything from subtle lip-balm color to a Va-Va-Va-VOOM pout."

Another review describes the product as "a gloss-lipstick hybrid. All the moisture and shine, none of the tackiness. Applies like lip stick, has sheer glass look of gloss. Lips look healthy and feel juicy."

While TikTok manages to sell products out at unimaginable speed, we've done the digging to find some in-stock shades of the Revlon lipstick so you can shop it for yourself. Keep scrolling to check them out!