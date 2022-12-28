Spice Up Your Life With These Videos of Mel B's Daughter Recreating Scary Spice's Iconic Looks

Watch : Mel B's Daughter Recreates Her Most ICONIC '90s Looks!

Two become one as Phoenix Chi Gulzar perfectly channeled her mom, Spice Girls member Mel B.

The 23-year-old proved it's fun to never give up on the good times by sharing several nostalgic-inducing TikToks of herself dressing up as Scary Spice and recreating three of her mom's iconic fashion moments from the '90s.

In one of the videos, the influencer copied Mel's look from the 1996 music video "Say You'll Be There," wearing a leopard-print corset top, black miniskirt, silver choker and fingerless gloves. Phoenix also sported a multicolored outfit that paid homage to Mel from the 1997 Spice Up Your Life album cover.

And lastly, she showcased a two-piece set that her mom donned in the Spice World movie poster, in which Mel rocked a metallic gold bustier with matching low-wait pants and those famous space buns.

"Loved this outfit from a photoshoot mum did in 1997," Phoenix captioned her Dec. 27 video.