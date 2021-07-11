Mel B Teases Spice Girls' Return on 25th Anniversary of "Wannabe"

Watch : Mel B Claims She Slept With Geri Halliwell During Spice Girls Era

The Spice Girls are truly making it last forever as the iconic girl group hits a major milestone.

To honor the 25th anniversary of their breakout hit "Wannabe" having been released as a single in the U.K. on July 8, 1996, some of the band's members took to social media to celebrate the special day. This included Mel B, a.k.a. "Scary Spice," who posted to Instagram that the ensemble has something special in mind for fans.

"Ahhh finally peeps!!!!," the 46-year-old singer and TV personality wrote on Thursday, July 8. "It's been a very VERY emotional day, but we WILL be back and that's my 'scary' promise to you all." She also add a slew of hashtags, including "forever" and "watchthisspace."

Also posting to honor the debut of the seminal, chart-topping song was Geri Halliwell, nicknamed "Ginger Spice," who shared a carousel of photos to Instagram that included a couple of cute group shots.