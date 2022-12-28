See Lisa Rinna Bust a Move to Cheer Up Husband Harry Hamlin After Surgery

Watch : Will Lisa Rinna Return to RHOBH Next Season? She Says...

Sometimes laughter is the best medicine.

Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin weren't going to let his recent shoulder surgery stop them from getting into the holiday spirit.

"Day 12 after My patient's shoulder surgery," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote alongside a Dec. 26 video of her dancing to "Last Christmas" by Wham!. "He's doing well!"

Dressed in matching pajamas and Santa hats, Lisa attempted to make Harry laugh with her cheerful moves as she sang along to the hit song. But perhaps what was even funnier was Harry's unfazed reaction, as his glance never left the book he was reading.

That wasn't the only funny video Lisa posted, as she also shared a chaotic behind-the-scenes look at her family—including daughters Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21—attempting to take their Christmas photo, which she posted on Dec. 25.

Just as Lisa was enjoying a nice holiday break with her family, the Bravo star was also relishing in her time off from RHOBH, as executive producer Andy Cohen previously told E! News the series would not begin filming season 13 until 2023.