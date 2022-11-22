Andy Cohen Teases a Real Housewives-Filled Bravo 2023 Lineup

Get ready Real Housewives fans, because plenty of content is headed your way.
In case you've lost track of your reality TV shows, Andy Cohen gave Bravoholics a rundown of all the Real Housewives shows in store for 2023 exclusively on the Nov. 21 episode of E! News.
For starters, Andy told E! News' Carolina Bermudez that the "gangbuster" third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will wrap up early next year, as well as the "fantastic" season seven of The Real Housewives of Potomac.
"Beverly Hills, we're taking a minute break," the 54-year-old added, "and then we'll be back shooting with them in the new year." However, the Watch What Happens Live host didn't hint at which cast members will return and which will be turning in their RHOBH diamond.
As for other premieres, Andy continued, "We're shooting the new Real Housewives of New York City that I'm excited about, and then we'll get Legacy going." And to top it off, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will also return for a third season on Peacock in 2023.
In the meantime, Andy is busy preparing for the holiday season with his three-year-old son Benjamin and almost 7-month-old daughter Lucy. And with Thanksgiving just a few days away, Andy revealed that he's spending Turkey Day in NYC for the very first time this year.
"I always go to St. Louis, which is where my whole family is," he explained. "They're giving me a break so that I don't have to fly home with the kids this year, and they're coming here."
But when it comes to the group's Thanksgiving meal, Andy's leaving the cooking to the professionals. "I hired a caterer," he said, "and I'm done."
