Dancing With the Stars's Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby

A new star may one day cha-cha their way into the ballroom.
Just one month after sharing they are expecting, Dancing With the Stars pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov revealed the sex of their first child together.
"IT'S A …..BABY GIRL," Daniella captioned a Dec. 27 Instagram from her 30th birthday party. "Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share these beautiful news with you!!!! This is a birthday I'll never forget. I want to thank Pasha for making this day so special for me. From the morning love notes and flowers to the games and festivities at night, thank you for spoiling me with love. I couldn't have ask for a better day and better people to be surrounded by. Thank you for celebrating me and baby girl!!!"
Fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, who is also pregnant, commented, "She's about to be the most BEAUTIFUL baby everrrrrr," while Nikki Bella wrote, "Awww yay a girl!!! Love love!!!" Meanwhile Peta Murgatroyd chimed in with, "The best!!!!"
In November, the couple—who wed in 2014 after four years of dating—announced Daniella's pregnancy with a super-sweet photoshoot that saw them cuddled up and holding tiny Nike sneakers.
"Baby Pashkov coming May '23," they captioned their collaborative post. "We love you more than words could ever express."
Indeed, it was always their hope to fill a ballroom with a family of their own.
"We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby," Daniella recently told People. "We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on [DWTS season 31's] premiere day."