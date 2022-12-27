J.J. Watt Announces His Retirement From NFL After 12 Seasons

Watch : A Week in the Life of a NFL Player

JJ Watt is hanging up his cleats.

The Arizona Cardinals defensive back announced Dec. 27 he is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons.

He shared the news on Twitter, alongside a photo of his wife, soccer star Kealia Ohai Watt, and their 2-month-old son, Koa James Watt.

"Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner wrote. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

Watt has two games remaining this season, both on the road in Atlanta and San Francisco.

Watt's surprise announcement comes after he suffered a health scare in early October when his heart went into atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular and often very rapid heartbeat, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The 33-year-old tweeted that doctors shocked his heart back into a normal rhythm. And, three days later, on Oct. 2, he took the field for his 138th consecutive NFL game.