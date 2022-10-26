NFL Star J.J. Watt Welcomes First Baby With Wife Kealia Ohai Watt

J.J. Watt and wife Kealia Ohai Watt have added another member to their team.
The NFL star announced that the pro soccer player gave birth to their first child together, Koa James Watt, on Oct. 23.
J.J. shared a photo of himself standing next to his wife, who was sitting in the hospital bed holding their sweet son. He captioned the Oct. 25 post, "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed."
The family felt the love from their relatives and friends in the comments section of the post. Actress Jennifer Garner wrote, "Huge congratulations, Team Watts—you're in it to win it, now!" while Saved by the Bell alum Mario Lopez commented, "Congrats!"
Koa's arrival comes more than four months after the Arizona Cardinals defensive end and the Chicago Red Stars forward—who tied the knot in 2020—shared that they were expecting their first child together.
On June 2, J.J., 33, and Kealia, 30, shared a series of maternity photos on Instagram. The mother-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging brown dress as the football player stood beside her.
J.J. captioned the images, "could not be more excited."
Starting a family was always in J.J.'s playbook. Back in 2015, he revealed that his five-year plan included becoming a husband and father.
"Five years from now, I hope to have a wife, and maybe some kids," he told E! News, "and trying to continue to play at the highest level possible, but also being a great husband, father, and just trying to be the best person I can be."