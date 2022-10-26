NFL Star J.J. Watt Welcomes First Baby With Wife Kealia Ohai Watt

Watch : J.J. Watt Goes Gaga Over Jennifer Aniston

J.J. Watt and wife Kealia Ohai Watt have added another member to their team.

The NFL star announced that the pro soccer player gave birth to their first child together, Koa James Watt, on Oct. 23.

J.J. shared a photo of himself standing next to his wife, who was sitting in the hospital bed holding their sweet son. He captioned the Oct. 25 post, "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed."

The family felt the love from their relatives and friends in the comments section of the post. Actress Jennifer Garner wrote, "Huge congratulations, Team Watts—you're in it to win it, now!" while Saved by the Bell alum Mario Lopez commented, "Congrats!"

Koa's arrival comes more than four months after the Arizona Cardinals defensive end and the Chicago Red Stars forward—who tied the knot in 2020—shared that they were expecting their first child together.