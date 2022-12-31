14 Pop Culture Events E! Can't Wait For in 2023

Watch : Rihanna DISHES on Mom Life & Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Plans

Meet us at midnight—'cause we've got a pop culture calendar to fill.

It is the final day of 2022 and we don't know about you, but we feel like we've done enough reflecting and are ready to move forward. Of course, we mean that metaphorically, as we have no intention of getting up from our couch after seeing just how many amazing TV shows are returning and premiering in the new year. That's why the highly anticipated second season of Yellowjackets, Penn Badgley's return to creepin' in You season four and the rocking debut of Daisy Jones and the Six have all made E!'s list of the 14 pop culture events we are so excited for in 2023.

Plus, two of the world's biggest artists—Beyoncé and Taylor Swift—are finally going back on tour, gifting the world (literally) with their presence, while Rihanna is also returning to the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show (which we here happens in the middle of some event involving a ball...?). For Rihanna, we endure!