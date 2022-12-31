14 Pop Culture Events E! Can't Wait For in 2023

These are the movies, TV shows, concerts and special events that E!'s staffers are circling days on their calendar for in the new year.

By Tierney Bricker Dec 31, 2022 3:00 PMTags
MoviesTVMusicCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentThe Year In
Watch: Rihanna DISHES on Mom Life & Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Plans

Meet us at midnight—'cause we've got a pop culture calendar to fill. 

It is the final day of 2022 and we don't know about you, but we feel like we've done enough reflecting and are ready to move forward. Of course, we mean that metaphorically, as we have no intention of getting up from our couch after seeing just how many amazing TV shows are returning and premiering in the new year. That's why the highly anticipated second season of Yellowjackets, Penn Badgley's return to creepin' in You season four and the rocking debut of Daisy Jones and the Six have all made E!'s list of the 14 pop culture events we are so excited for in 2023.

Plus, two of the world's biggest artists—Beyoncé and Taylor Swift—are finally going back on tour, gifting the world (literally) with their presence, while Rihanna is also returning to the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show (which we here happens in the middle of some event involving a ball...?). For Rihanna, we endure!

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

And there's also the continuation of Marvel's stacked Phase 4, The Hunger Games' prequel movie and Prince Harry's memoir. So, the time has come to break out your calendars and start clearing your schedules because here are the 14 movies, TV shows, books and concerts to look forward to in 2023:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The Eras Tour

The lucky ones who scored tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour cannot wait to see how she'll showcase her 10 studio albums—and two re-recordings—during her first tour in five years. She has released six(!!) albums since then, and we Swifties are beyond ready for it to kick off in March 2023. Count me in to meet her at midnight and see sparks fly onstage!

—Lindsay Weinberg, Assignment Editor

Getty Images
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Last year, I was hoping and wishing (may have even manifested) a new album from Queen Bey and—much to my surprise—not only did we get it, but there's even a tour to look forward to next year! Hearing Renaissance in a stadium will no doubt make my year, I can't even think about it.

—Kisha Forde, Writer

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Fans will be going from zero to 60 in 3.5 and tuning in as soon as it's time for Rihanna's Super Bowl performance. After years of being away from the stage, the nine-time Grammy winner is set to sing during the big game's halftime show. Only time will tell if RiRi will debut any new music during her performance. But one thing is for sure: Come rain or shine, you'll want to grab your umbrella (ella, ella). Because if her past performances are any indication, the praise for this one is sure to come pouring in.

—Elyse Dupre, Writer

Marvel Studios; Youtube
Marvel's Jam-Packed Slate

After a somewhat rocky year for the superhero studio, 2023 is looking quite marvelous for our Avengers. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania looks dazzling (We bow down to our new lord and savior, Jonathan Majors as Kang), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks diabolically devastating—we are still emotionally unwell over Groot's "We are Groot!" line in the trailer—and we're desperate for the first look at The Marvels. Oh, and on the Disney+ side of things, we've got the eagerly anticipated Secret Wars, Loki's second season, Echo, Ironheart and, possibly, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. So yeah, we could do this allllll year.

—Tierney Bricker, Features Editor

Show Time
Yellowjackets Season 2

From its first tense scene, Yellowjackets established itself as one of the most exciting new shows of the last year—and is what actually made me get Showtime. The premise is brilliant, the cast is unreal, and since the network made the very smart decision to pick it up for season three ahead of the season two premiere, I'm so excited to continue on this twisty, cannibalistic ride through the remote Canadian woods.

—Meaghan Kirby, Copy Editor

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Stagecoach

Yah, Coachella is cool but the real desert party happens the last weekend of April. This year marks Stagecoach's 15th year and the lineup doesn't disappoint. Between Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson and a side of Diplo, country fans are about to be in music heaven once again. Yee-haw!

—Mike Vulpo, Editor

Netflix
You Season 4

I'm still not over the death of Love Quinn, but since we have to understandably move on, I'm extremely curious to find out what trouble Joe Goldberg is up to (and the bodies that are buried) across the pond.

—Kisha Forde, Writer

Lionsgate;Youtube
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

In 2023, I'm ready to head back to Panem with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Suzanne Collins' prequel was a masterpiece, as was casting Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis AND Peter Dinklage all in the same film. 2014 Tumblr has been making a resurgence for a while now, so why not cap it off with more Hunger Games fancams?

—Charlotte Walsh, TV Scoop Writer

Amazon
Daisy Jones and the Six

Prepare for your eyes, ears and soul to be taken over by Amazon TV's adaptation of Taylor Jenkin Reid's beloved 2019 book about the rise, fall and drama of a fictional '70s rock group. We're already considering changing our names to Penny Lane because we are totally going to be band-aids for this miniseries starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin and produced by Reese Witherspoon. Ever heard of her?

—Tierney Bricker, Features Editor

Apple Tv
Ted Lasso Season 3

Simple hopes for the new year: The just-concluded World Cup reminded me that I NEED to know what happens when the war with Nate officially begins on Ted Lasso. So, can't wait for season three. And my sister has "only" watched the first season of Yellowjackets three times while awaiting season two. Cheers to solving mysteries in 2023.

—Natalie Finn, Senior Features Editor

Autumn Moultry
Married At First Sight Season 16

MAFS is headed to Nashville for its "Sweet 16" season on Jan. 4 and this cast is ready for an unforgettable social experiment. With help from returning guest expert DeVon Franklin, these brave reality stars will agree to get married just minutes after meeting each other for the first time. Will they agree to stay married or get a divorce after eight weeks on Decision Day? You know you want to find out.

—Mike Vulpo, Editor

3 Books We Can't Wait For

iHeartRadio DJ Tanya Rad and Raquelle Stevens are helping readers find hope and joy in every day with their personal new book, out Jan. 31. Featuring 100 encouraging readings, The Sunshine Mind may just be the secret to a happy and grateful 2023. As Selena Gomez said when writing the foreword, "May this book meet you right where you are and lift you up a little."

—Mike Vulpo, Editor

I can't help it, I live for drama! Of course my messy self will be sipping on whatever tea Prince Harry chooses to spill in his memoir, Spare. (He may have given up his royal title, but this is an iconic one for an autobiography!) His publisher promised "raw, unflinching honesty" from Harry about his childhood and life in the monarchy, and they also noted that Harry has used proceeds from Spare to donate $1.5 million to Sentebale—an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 that supports children and young people in Southern Africa whose lives have been affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS. So at least I can feel slightly less guilty about devouring every last word when it's released on Jan. 10?

To scratch another literary itch, I am embarrassingly excited for Emily Henry's upcoming rom-com Happy Place (April 23), the follow-up to her banter-filled Book Lovers, my favorite book of 2022. Basically, if Henry writes it, I will swoon and then obnoxiously tell everyone I have ever met that they need to read it. (Sorry, Sarah from second grade, hope you enjoyed your honeymoon, but did you finish Beach Read yet?!)

—Tierney Bricker, Features Editor

Trending Stories

1

See All 3 of Michael Jackson’s Kids Enjoy a Family Snow Day

2

Sophie Turner Shares Rare Photos From Her Pregnancy

3

Lorenzo Lamas on Where Daughter Victoria Stands With Leonardo DiCaprio

E! News returns Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

See All 3 of Michael Jackson’s Kids Enjoy a Family Snow Day

2

Lorenzo Lamas on Where Daughter Victoria Stands With Leonardo DiCaprio

3

Sophie Turner Shares Rare Photos From Her Pregnancy

4

Police Arrest Suspect in Killings of 4 University of Idaho Students

5

GMA3's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Seal Their Romance With a Kiss