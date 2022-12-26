Why Kate Hudson Doesn't Really Care About the Nepotism Debate

Watch : Kate Hudson & Janelle Monae GUSH Over Glass Onion, Moms & Grace Jones

Kate Hudson's knives aren't out when it comes to nepo babies.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress weighed in on the recent discourse about "nepotism babies" in Hollywood, after Vulture published an article listing which celebrities have famous parents.

But Kate—whose parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson—doesn't see much of a problem in keeping it in the family.

"The nepotism thing, I mean... I don't really care," she told The Independent in a recent interview. "I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it."

In fact, she thinks Hollywood isn't the biggest culprit behind hiring one's children. "I actually think there are other industries where it's [more common]," she noted. "Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, 'Wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!'"