Kate Hudson Details “Strong” Co-Parenting Relationship With Exes Matt Bellamy and Chris Robinson

For Kate Hudson, when it comes to co-parenting there is nothing but love.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star reflected on her relationships with exes Matt Bellamy, the father of her 11-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, and Chris Robinson, with whom she shares 18-year-old Ryder Robinson.

"Ryder is in college and very happy," Kate told Sunday Times in an interview published on Nov. 27. "Chris and I just need to check in once in a while."

The Glass Onion star continued, "Matt is so wonderful—I couldn't have asked for a better co-parent."

Kate then revealed her perspective on co-parenting and how she's managed to stay on good terms with both Matt and Chris.

"For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she explained. "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."