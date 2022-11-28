Kate Hudson Details “Strong” Co-Parenting Relationship With Exes Matt Bellamy and Chris Robinson

For Kate Hudson, when it comes to co-parenting there is nothing but love.
The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star reflected on her relationships with exes Matt Bellamy, the father of her 11-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, and Chris Robinson, with whom she shares 18-year-old Ryder Robinson.
"Ryder is in college and very happy," Kate told Sunday Times in an interview published on Nov. 27. "Chris and I just need to check in once in a while."
The Glass Onion star continued, "Matt is so wonderful—I couldn't have asked for a better co-parent."
Kate then revealed her perspective on co-parenting and how she's managed to stay on good terms with both Matt and Chris.
"For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she explained. "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."
Kate, who is also mom to Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, noted that her blended family shares a close bond, one that has impacted how she wants her kids to see the world.
"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," she said. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours. I'm not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage."
She added, "I'd like to be able to grow intimately with my partner for a long time, but I also don't have rose-coloured glasses on."
Kate admitted that her outlook is one that has been influenced by her own parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.
"My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I'm also practical, so, one day at a time," she noted. "I work really hard at relationships because I like them. My parents have done an amazing job of continuing that dance."
The Almost Famous actress shared how her approach to motherhood has changed over the years, sharing the ways in which her relationships with her three kids reflects this shift.
"It is different," she admitted. "I'm definitely more present as a mother now that I'm older. With Ryder, our relationship is so special because I grew up with him."
The 43-year-old added, "The big learning period of my life and becoming a woman happened as I was being a mother. It was a choice. We wanted to have a baby and it felt instinctual. I was very attached to him and vice versa. I took him everywhere. I didn't leave him until he was two. I didn't even really put him in school until he was ten, whereas I'm far more structured with my other kids."