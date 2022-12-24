Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan celebrated Christmas Eve by posing for a sweet snap with husband Bader Shammas. See the festive pic of the newlyweds here.

By Alyssa Ray Dec 24, 2022 10:52 PMTags
Lindsay LohanChristmasHolidaysCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!

Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content.

While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.

She captioned the shot, "Merry Christmas Everyone!"

Lohan revealed her marriage to Shammas in July, writing in an Instagram post, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything."

Her rep later confirmed to E! News that the couple did tie the knot.

The marriage news came almost eight months after Lohan announced that she and Shammas were engaged. "My love. My life. My family," she wrote Nov. 28. "My future." 

photos
Lindsay Lohan's Best Roles

For a closer look at Lohan's selfie and other celebrity holiday pics, keep reading:

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan poses next to husband Bader Shammas in a festive selfie for Christmas Eve.

11:11 Media/Shutterstock
Kathy Hilton

Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's holiday party. 

Instagram
Heather Dubrow

"Hanukkah 2022!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram. "Always so amazing with friends and family , great food , dreidel wars and especially nice to have the twins home !!! #channukah #hanukkah #dreidel." 

Instagram
Craig Melvin

"Can we give a shout out to Mrs. Claus??!!" Lindsay Czarniak wrote on Instagram. "No doubt, she is the glue that makes the magic happen. So grateful for one of our favorite traditions of the season - hopping aboard the Polar Express in Essex, CT." 

Instagram
Lance Bass

"Happy Chanukah!!!" the singer shared on Instagram when celebrating with his family. 

Instagram
Andy Cohen

"Happy Hanukkah from my family to yours," the Watch What Happens Live host shared

11:11 Media/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

It's date night for the Hollywood couple at Kathy Hilton's annual holiday party. 

Instagram
Bryce Dallas Howard

"Chag Hanukkah Sameach to all who celebrate!" the actress wrote to her followers. 

Instagram
Mayim Bialik

"Thanks so much @midrashmanicures for sending me this really cute set of Hanukkah pajamas," the Jeopardy co-host wrote on Instagram. "I LOVE them!!!

Steven Blanco
Tom Sandoval

The Vanderpump Rules star celebrates the season at PATRÓN's holiday themed Pajama Jam in West Hollywood.

Prince Williams/ATLpics.net
Latto

The "Big Energy" artist and her non-profit Win Some Give Some host their first annual holiday drive in her hometown of Clayco, Ga. 

Renee Cascia
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The Cravings author and her family make a special appearance at Westfield Century City and its Santa's North Pole Journey for "A Craving's Christmas," benefiting the Los Angeles Food Bank.

Instagram
Molly Sims

While celebrating the holidays, the actress pays it forward by gifting healthcare workers FIGS. "I think I can speak for a lot of us when I say we'd be lost without the help of them," she wrote on Instagram. "And I need my peeps to look good." 

Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress gets cozy in Maker's Mark and The Endery's limited-edition sustainable holiday sweater collab, handmade in Peru and based on vintage patterns and limited-edition holiday bottles.

Instagram
Lindsay Arnold

"Sagey was just a little too nervous this year to sit with Santa by herself but mama loved the cuddles," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote on Instagram as her daughter wore Janie and Jack. 

Foot Locker
BIA

After starring in Foot Locker's holiday campaign, the rapper hosts a meet and greet at the Hollywood store to celebrate the holidays. 

CAMP
Aubrey Plaza

The actress prepares to read from her new children's book The Return of the Christmas Witch at CAMP Century City. 

Brooks Brothers
Ashley Greene & Paul Khoury

Smile for Santa! The couple and their daughter pose for family photos at Brooks Brothers x St. Jude Holiday Party. 

Sean Berry
Sean Lowe

The Bachelor star shows off his home decor while partnering with home care app Thumbtack to help families stay safe in their homes this holiday season.

Chelsea Lauren
Rachel Zoe

The fashion designer raises a toast to CURATEUR's Winter Market and the holiday season with a specialty Tanqueray cocktail. 

Kristin Locurto
Jonathan Bennet & Lacey Chabert

The stars of your favorite Hallmark Christmas movies attend That's4Entertainment's 3rd annual Christmas Con at the New Jersey Expo Center.

Instagram
Nina Dobrev & Shaun White

Look who found the perfect Christmas tree!

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

What? Like it's hard to decorate your Christmas tree? 

Michael Simon
Kelsea Ballerini, Aly Raisman & Tayshia Adams

Aerie celebrates the holidays with long-term brand partners Kelsea and Aly as well as inspiring, REAL women like Tayshia.

SIMI Wines
Aja Naomi King

The How to Get Away With Murder raises a glass to the holiday season with female-founded SIMI Wines and her Nana's famous lamb & brussels sprouts recipe. 

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com for Neiman Marcus
Amber Ruffin

The comedian has some fun as Neiman Marcus hosts a White Elephant luncheon at Cucina Alba in New York City. 

Instagram
Blake Lively

The actress cozies up with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, while wearing Hanna Andersson pajamas.  

Carey Van Loon
Hayley Hasselhoff

The model and Redefine You podcast host attends Childhelp's annual holiday party in Beaumont, Calif.

RomaDrama/Daniel Alvarado
Ryan Paevey & Paul Campbell

Dress to impress! The actors celebrate their Hallmark Channel holiday movies at the Grown-Up Christmas Breakfast with Santa during RomaDrama Christmas, held at The Drake Hotel in Chicago. 

Pottery Barn/Seth Smoots
Ayesha Curry

The best-selling author works with Pottery Barn's Design Crew to showcase some of her favorite ways to deck the halls. 

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2022: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Trending Stories

1

Why the Grisly Murder of Laci Peterson Remains So Haunting

2

See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up

3

Proof Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Back the Bikini Belfie

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why the Grisly Murder of Laci Peterson Remains So Haunting

2

See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up

3

Proof Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Back the Bikini Belfie

4

Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas

5

RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight About Her Black Eye