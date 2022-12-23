Emily Ratajkowski Shares Kiss With Jack Greer After Pete Davidson Outings

Emily Ratajkowski sealed this outing with a smooch.
The model—who filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage—was spotted sharing a kiss with iggy designer Jack Greer, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. The pair's PDA occurred during a walk together in New York City.
Both Emily and Jack kept it cool and casual for the Dec. 21 occasion, with the model sporting a puffer jacket and jeans and Jack donning a puffer along with cargo pants.
So, who is Emily's PDA partner? Per The New York Times, the Los Angeles native is an artist who has skill in film, clothing design and collage painting.
Since announcing her split from Sebastian, Emily has been on the dating scene and linked to Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo and Pete Davidson. As for her and Pete's connection, a source close to Emily exclusively told E! News last month that they had "gone on a few dates" and that "they have flirtatious chemistry."
Since then, the pair had continued to be spotted with one another, including meeting up to celebrate the Saturday Night Live alum's 29th birthday.
But just because the pair has been spending time together doesn't mean they are looking to rush a romance.
"It's a chill relationship so far," a separate source close to the model exclusively shared with E! News Nov. 18. "There's no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him."
After all, keeping the pressure off appears to be Emily's outlook as a whole while navigating this new chapter of her life.
"I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever," Emily told Variety in an October interview, "and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived."