The Truth About Those Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas Photos

Once upon a time...Leonardo DiCaprio was rumored to be dating a new woman.

The Wolf of Wall Street star, who split from girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after four years, recently sparked romance rumors with Victoria Lamas, the daughter of Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas. Victoria, 23, and Leonardo, 48, were photographed on Dec. 20 entering a car together after leaving The Birds Streets Club in Los Angeles, but a source close to the situation tells E! News what's really going on between the pair.

"There is no truth to it this time," the insider said of the dating speculation. "They were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner."

The source noted that Leonardo and Victoria were also joined by "a number of other people in the car," as they exited the club.