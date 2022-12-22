Christina Haack Shares She Has Mercury and Lead Poisoning

Christina Haack is getting some answers.
After getting candid about some her health she's faced in a recent Instagram post, the Christina on the Coast star is updating followers about what she discovered from a recent scan.
"My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," she wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 22. "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth. So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants."
Previously, the mother of three, wondered if her breast implants were what was making her feel sick.
"I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she wrote in a Dec. 17 post, adding that she dissolved her under eye fillers as they were "causing an inflammatory reaction."
The former Flip or Flop host also went on to list several other ailments she's been dealing with, including Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux and brain fog.
This isn't the first time she's spoken about her health struggles, revealing last year that she's suffered from stomach pain since 2016.
"It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer," she wrote on Instagram in October 2021. "I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back."
She continued, "Anxiety can cause major flare ups and my biggest thing I've notice being affected is my digestion/gut health."
The HGTV star noted that she thinks it's important to acknowledge health concerns instead of brushing them off.
"I've talked to a lot of people about this," she added. "And just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body."