See Kim and Khloe Kardashian Spread Holiday Cheer With North, True and Dream at Women's Shelter

Watch : Kim Kardashian Supports Homeless Shelter Alexandria House

It's the season of giving for the Kardashian clan!

Kim and Khloe Kardashian were recently joined by their daughters North West and True Thompson, respectively, as well as their niece Dream Kardashian to spread holiday cheer at Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and children in Los Angeles. Not only did the family arrange to have the place decorated with Christmas lights for its residents, but they came bearing gift boxes containing a plethora of goodies—including laptops, toys, gift cards and surprises from the family's brands, SKIMS, Good American and Kylie Skin.

A spokesperson for the non-profit confirms to E! News that the family also made a six-figure donation to the organization.

"Even though many people are celebrating the holiday with family and friends, these days can be very challenging for those dealing with very difficult life challenges, including being without a place to live," Judy Vaughan, the founding director of Alexandria House, says in a statement. "Thank you so much to the Kardashians and their team for bringing so much love, joy and unexpected generosity to the women and children that we serve."