Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Trailer: Angelina Teases Lingering Feelings for Vinny

Vinny Guadagnino is fist-pumping his way into the hearts of multiple women.

The Jersey Shore crew is hitting the road again in the newest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in which original cast members Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni "J Woww" Farley party their way across the country. But, it looks like this, ahem, situation, could get complicated, as a newly-single Angelina may admit she still holds feelings for old hookup Vinny.

After Angelina kisses him on the cheek, Snooki confronts her about their on-again, off-again relationship.

"You like him!" she tells her. "Just say it. You like Vinny." In response, Angelina only gives her a look of contemplation.

If the two were to begin dating now, it could complicate Vinny's current flirtationship with The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey, whom he met on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Since the season ended, the two have been playfully flirting online, with Vinny calling her his "baby momma" and Gabby labeling him her "main man." Gabby even exclusively told E! News that the "dating door is open."