Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Hospital After Undergoing Procedure for Back Injury

Joanna and Chip—who married in 2003—share sons Drake, 17, Duke, 14, and Crew, 4, and daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie, 12.

And although Joanna's back injury prevented her and Chip from their second date in 2001, the couple still managed to push through and nail their marriage—but the reality star wouldn't quite say it was love at first sight.

"For one thing, I was typically attracted to guys who were more on the quiet side," she explained in Magnolia Journal in 2021. "Based on our first date, it was clear that Chip was anything but quiet. He was all over the place, talking about the businesses he'd started, and these ideas he had, and how he was buying up little houses and flipping them, and I was wondering if he was just a bit crazy."

But in the more than two decades since, the home renovation duo have built quite a life—and lifestyle brand.

"Chip and I had already proved in our own relationship what can happen when I let something grow on me instead of making a snap judgment or an unwavering conclusion at first glance," she concluded the Magnolia letter. "Chip calls it my 'slow yes' and I've learned to trust it above all else in matters of both work and home."