Nicole Ari Parker Proves She's One of the Crew in The Best Man: The Final Chapters Preview

Watch : Nia Long & Taye Diggs Talk Mid-Life Crises, Best Man Series & More

It wouldn't be The Best Man without a wedding.

This time, it's Quentin (Terrence Howard) who is getting married and bringing the gang from the original 1999 film back together on Peacock's new series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. And in this exclusive look at the premiere episode, Quentin introduces his longtime friends to his new fiancée Xiomara Amani, played by And Just Like That…'s Nicole Ari Parker.

After making her dramatic, slow-motion entrance—looking like a goddess dressed in a flowy white cover-up and gold accessories—the star greets the group, saying, "I've heard so much about all of you."

Alluding to her celebrity status, Harper (Taye Diggs) tells Xiomara, "Well, your reputation proceeds you."

"My reputation?" she confusedly asks. "What reputation?"

Harper tries to dig himself out of the awkward interaction, but Xiomara only adds to the tension by asking him, "So, you think you know me?"

The rest of the group—including Julian (Harold Perrineau), Candace (Regina Hall), Jordan (Nia Long) and Robyn (Sanaa Lathan)—hilariously throw Harper under the bus.