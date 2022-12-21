Michelle Obama Reveals How Secret Service Reacts to Her and Barack's PDA

Even Secret Service agents know that a little bit of privacy tends to go a long way.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama may be used to their every move being watched, but as the Light We Carry author recently revealed, the men in black who protect them have a very specific reaction to their public displays of affection.
"They tend to turn," Michelle said during her Dec. 20 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "They tend to look away."
And if you're wondering how Michelle feels about having them by her side for more than 13 years? She's noted that after getting used to the idea, she's nothing short of grateful.
"You get adjusted to it," she said. "And the Secret Service agents, they are like our family."
It was an adjustment, Michelle explained, that she had to relay to the couple's daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, during Barack's eight-year tenure as commander-in-chief.
"I had to tell my girls this, throughout the White House, you don't complain about this," she continued. "This is what service is. This part of it. It was an honor to serve, and there's shortcomings that come with it. There's sacrifices. But I'm not gonna complain when people are serving in the military and they have real hardships, and there are military families and families who are struggling, I'm not gonna complain about Secret Service."
As for life after the presidency, the 58-year-old—who recently celebrated 30 years of marriage to Barack, 61, in October—previously revealed that the pair are enjoying some much-needed relaxation.
"There's tons of boring times, which we love," she said during her Dec. 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "After eight years in the White House, you want desperately to have—you celebrate the boring times."