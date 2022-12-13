Michelle Obama Reacts to Husband Barack Being Called Fine

After Barack Obama was called "fine" by an attendee during a recent rally, his wife Michelle Obama is responding to the description. See what she had to say below.

By Kisha Forde Dec 13, 2022 3:20 PMTags
Jimmy Kimmel LiveBarack ObamaMichelle ObamaCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Michelle Obama's EXCLUSIVE Robin Roberts Interview Sneak Peek

Yes, Michelle Obama agrees that husband Barack Obama is quite becoming.
 
In case you missed it, during his speech at a rally in Detroit, Mich. in late October, the former U.S. president remarked that he was "older and grayer" now, which led an attendee to wholeheartedly disagree, shouting that he was in fact, "finer than a mug." Fast-forward nearly two months later, and Michelle revealed that the comment was the highlight of her husband's day, noting that she hadn't seen the clip until now.
 
"I had heard about it—he came home and that was the first thing he said," Michelle said during the Dec. 12 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I was like, ‘How did it go?'" to which Barack shot back, "Somebody said I was fine."
 
As for Michelle's reaction? "I was like, ‘Oh, really,'" she added. "That's so sweet."
 
And just in case you're wondering if Michelle shares stories like that with Barack? The Light We Carry author jokingly responded, "No. He doesn't need to know all of my business."

photos
Barack and Michelle Obama's Sweetest Moments

As for how life is treating the couple—who share daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21—nowadays, Michelle shared they're enjoying a very quiet existence after Barack's busy eight-year tenure as president (which he served from 2009 to 2017) and couldn't be happier about it.

Trending Stories

1

Gisele Bündchen Makes Golden Red Carpet Return After Tom Brady Divorce

2

Ronnie Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe's View on Candace Cameron Bure

"There's tons of boring times, which we love," she revealed. "After eight years in the White House, you want desperately to have—you celebrate the boring times. We look at each other and go, ‘What are you doing?' which, as Michelle noted, is always met with, "'Nothing.' We're like, ‘Yes!'"

Watch the clip above.

Watch E! News Mondays through Thursdays at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Gisele Bündchen Makes Golden Red Carpet Return After Tom Brady Divorce

2

Ronnie Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe's View on Candace Cameron Bure

4

Below Deck Shocker: Captain Lee Announces He's Leaving the Boat

5

Michelle Obama Reacts to Husband Barack Being Called Fine