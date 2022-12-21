Sephora Holiday Deals: 15 Signature Scent Worthy Fragrances to Shop Before the Sale Ends

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"Wow, you smell so good!" is one of my favorite compliments to get, especially if they follow up that statement with the question, "What fragrance are you wearing?" It's no secret that fragrance can make or break someone's presence— it can stop a person in their tracks when you walk by them, or it can repel even the friendliest person. Our bodies and brains are designed to react to scents, whether it's food or other people, which makes it so important to find a fragrance that is perfect for you and works well with your skin chemistry.
In reference to fragrances, the oh-so-iconic Coco Chanel once said, "It is the unseen, unforgettable, ultimate accessory of fashion that heralds your arrival and prolongs your departure." Nowadays, there are so many perfumes on the market that makes it both harder and easier to find a signature scent that walks the fine balance between unforgettable yet not overpowering.
Having a signature scent is an amazing way to establish your presence and how you want others to perceive you— whether it's a powerful femme fatale who lives life on the edge, someone who is as warm as the beaches of Rio or someone who feels like the way a luxurious bubble bath feels or the first sip of hot coffee on a cold day tastes.
Whether you're just starting out to look for a signature scent or you want to stock up on your favorite fragrances, Sephora has an expansive collection from different iconic brands to browse through. The store is currently having a sale through 12/24, where you can get 20% off full-size fragrances with the code FRAGRANCE20. Not to mention, for those who are looking to last-minute gift for a loved one this holiday season, you can get free same-day delivery. So what are you waiting for? Let's get shopping!
Victor&Rolf Flowerbomb
True to its name, Victor&Rolf Flowerbomb is simply the bomb. This is one of my personal favorite scents, and I've gotten compliments from friends, family and even strangers whenever I've worn this. The floral fragrance explodes with scents of rosebud and jasmine, which are highlighted by a warm patchouli and vanilla cologne base that adds a warm, sensual twist.
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium is a seductive perfume that's inspired by the edgy and daring woman. It starts off with a bold coffee and sweet vanilla scent that are perfectly complimented by the softness of white flowers to create an intoxicating blend that will help you make a statement wherever you go.
Ouai Dean Street Eau de Parfum
The Ouai Dean Street fragrance embodies the "clean-girl/that-girl/it-girl" aesthetic all in one— you know, that girl who you see walking down the street and makes you think, "Wow, she has her life put together." If that's the vibe you're going for next year, this fragrance is perfect for you, especially if you want a signature scent that's attention-grabbing but not overpowering. The fragrance contains top notes of citrus that are highlighted by warm florals.
Tom Ford Lost Cherry
Tom Ford Lost Cherry is powerful, seductive and insatiable, making it a signature scent worthy of those who are making big moves and entering their main-character (or villain) era in 2023. The candy-like gleam of exotic black cherry and liqueur with teasing almond lead into a Turkish rose and jasmine sambac blend that is simply intoxicating.
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
The Burberry Her woman is someone who lives life to the fullest and goes headfirst into the whirlwind of colors and experiences that the world has to offer. She's free and plays by her own rules, and her motto is "carpe diem." The artful blend of dark berries is illuminated by spirited jasmine and violet and smoothened with amber and musk, making it the ultimate signature scent for those whose daily affirmation is, "I don't chase, I attract."
Maison Margiela 'Replica' Bubble Bath
Maison Margiela's 'Replica' Bubble Bath is warm, cozy and fresh— just like its name, the fragrance smells like a nice, relaxing bubble bath at the end of a long day feels. The aromatic soap bubble accord melts into soft floral scents of rose superessence, jasmine and lavender. These fresh florals are then grounded by white musk and subtle coconut, evoking memories of plunging into hot water that's overflowing with luxurious bubbles.
Dior Hypnotic Poison
Dior Hypnotic Poison isn't a fragrance you wear, it's a fragrance that wears you. Its key notes of bitter almond, sambac jasmine and vanilla create a magnetic, sensual and bewitching blend— just like a magical forbidden fruit that's as irresistible as the one who bites it.
Clean Reserve Warm Cotton
You know that warm, comforting feeling of jumping onto freshly laundered cotton sheets while wearing your favorite pajamas? Clean Reserve Warm Cotton has perfectly bottled that feeling into a bottle that has key notes of bergamot, benzoin and musk. The crisp airy freshness settles into a warm cotton musk that is unexpected yet familiar.
Maison Margiela 'Replica' Coffee Break Eau de Toilette
If you're someone who finds comfort and happiness in simple pleasures like that first sip of hot coffee on a cold day, then 'Replica' Coffee Break is for you. The perfume evokes subtle aromas of warm coffee and milk mousse accord that blend seamlessly with the soft sweetness of vanilla and lavender, along with an invigorating hint of fresh spearmint.
Lancôme Trésor Midnight Rose
Romantic, fun and free, the Lancôme Trésor Midnight Rose is the embodiment of divine feminine energy. A sweet, desirable blend of raspberry, rose, vanilla and sensual musk express the beginnings of a love story— catch my heart if you can, but just know that I won't stick around 'cause the good ones never wait.
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Noir
Hey Siri, play "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande. Viva La Juicy Noir embodies the woman who unapologetically lives life on the edge, who doesn't hesitate to take risks and reinvent the game. Succulent ripe berry notes are accentuated with juicy honeysuckle sultry sandalwood— with a spritz of this, 2023 is in the palm of your hands and the world is your stage.
Sol de Janeiro Sol Cheirosa '62 Eau de Parfum
Summer doesn't just have to be restricted to a season with Sol de Janeiro Sol Cheirosa '62. The bold and delicious notes of pistachio, salted caramel, golden sandalwood and warm vanilla will have you and everyone around you smiling with the warmth of sparkling sunshine. Take a trip to the beaches of Rio and dance under the rays of sweet sunlight with this signature scent.
Nest New York Mini Fragrance Discovery Set
If you're looking to experiment with a few different fragrances to find your perfect signature scent or want to try layering different fragrances to create a unique blend, this Mini Fragrance Discovery Set is perfect for you. The set includes seven of Nest New York's bestselling fragrances in mini sizes, so you don't have to worry about committing to a single fragrance. Instead, you can play around with scents like Golden Nectar, Black Tulip, Citrine, Indigo, Sunkissed Hibiscus, Wild Poppy and Wisteria Blue.
Armani Beauty Mini My Way & Acqua de Gioia Perfume Duo
This travel-size gift set from Armani Beauty includes mini sizes of My Way and Acqua di Gioia, two popular fragrances from the brand. My Way is a feminine floral fragrance that has key notes of orange blossom, tuberose and vanilla, and it's inspired by discoveries and connections. Acqua di Gioia is a refreshing, serene blend of gardenia and jasmine, and it's inspired by the waves of Italy's Mediterranean coast.
Versace Mini Duo Set
This Versace fragrance set includes Bright Crystal and Dylan Turquoise, two of the brand's most iconic perfumes. Bright Crystal embodies sheer sensuality, crystal transparency and luminous brightness, and it's characterized by a fresh, vibrant and flowery scent. Dylan Turquoise Blue is an exhilarating balance of zesty citrus, wood and musk and fruity florals.
