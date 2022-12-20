See Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meet Santa in Holiday Family Photo

Watch : Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2

Festive family time.

One week before Christmas, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took their daughter Sterling to meet Santa Claus. As seen in adorable family pics Brittany shared on Instagram on Dec. 20, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback kept his look casual for the happy holiday outing, rockin' a light blue, short-sleeved button-up shirt paired with distressed jeans and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, his wife went ultra-glam in a floor-length green gown featuring one long sleeve, styled with a Saint Laurent handbag, sparkly drop earrings and crystals in her hair. As for Sterling, the 22-month-old was dressed to impress in a festive red-and-green plaid outfit complete with red tights and cozy black boots. In one photo, the toddler sat on Santa's lap while playfully chewing on her hand.

"We didn't love Santa," Brittany joked in the caption, "but we didn't scream!"

The couple's newborn son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III did not appear to take part in the Santa meet-and-greet. Patrick and Brittany, both 27—who tied the knot in Hawaii back in March—welcomed their baby boy on Nov. 28 and have nicknamed him "Bronze," thanks to the suggestion of NFL star's little brother Jackson Mahomes.