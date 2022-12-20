Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 Tote Bag for Just $89

The Kate Spade Schuyler Medium Tote is 75% off TODAY ONLY. Plus, there's a matching wallet on sale too.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 20, 2022 3:46 PMTags
E! Insider: Kate Spade ToteE! Illustration

You know those never-ending days where you have a million things to do and you're just go, go, go? You need a durable bag that can keep up with your busy schedule with a capacity to hold everything you may need. If you're looking for a spacious bag, there's a 24-hour flash sale on a top-selling Kate Spade style, the Schuyler Medium Tote

The Kate Spade Schuyler Medium Tote has room is a great work bag with room for your laptop, a water bottle, and the rest of your must-haves. It's a high-quality bag that I have in many colors.  Usually, you can get this one for $360, but it's $89. A cute, useful bag that's actually affordable? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart" situation.

It's on sale in three colorways, black, light pink, and green. Plus, there's a black floral print. And, if you really want to go all out, the matching wallet is on sale for just $59 today only (normally $229).

If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.

Kate Spade 75% Off Deal

Kate Spade Schuyler Medium Tote

This spacious bag has pockets and you can get it in black, green, pink, or a black floral print.

$360
$89
Solids- Kate Spade
$360
$99
Floral- Kate Spade

Kate Spade Schuyler Large Continental Wallet

While you're shopping, get the matching wallet. It has 12 credit card slots, 2 pockets, a zip coin compartment, and 3 gusset compartments. It's also available in a black floral print.

$229
$59
Solids- Kate Spade
$229
$59
Floral-Kate Spade

