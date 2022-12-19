Get an Early Look at New Seasons of Loki and The Mandalorian, Plus a Tease of Ashoka

On Dec. 19, Disney+ revealed a sneak peek at all of the goodness that awaits on the streamer in 2023, including season two of Loki and the debuts of Secret Invasion and Ahsoka.

Disney+ has plenty of magic up its sleeve. 

On Dec. 19, the streamer revealed a look at its upcoming slate for 2023—with some "blink so fast and you'll miss them" sneak peeks.

"2023 on Disney+? It's going to be quite a year," a mysterious voice narrates the video. "New stories? Definitely. New faces. And some familiar ones, too. Like this handsome fellow."

That's when Tom Hiddleston is revealed as our narrator and we get a glimpse of Hiddleston as the titular Loki in an early look at season two.

Owen Wilson, as TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius razzes Loki, saying, "A little over the top, don't you think?"

The 30-second clip provides a lot of bang for your buck, with quick previews of new Marvel series Secret Invasion, the Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars series Ashoka, animated Pixar series Win or Lose and the highly-anticipated third season of The Mandalorian—complete with a Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) tease.

The quick glimpse of Secret Invasion, which will depict a group of shapeshifting aliens called Skrulls invading Earth, features Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury and Emilia Clarke stepping into the shoes Abigail Brand, who says ominously in the teaser, "This is just the beginning."

The fast-paced video also offers looks at the upcoming films Peter Pan & Wendy, which stars Jude Law as Captain Hook, and Crater, starring Mckenna Grace.

Plus, early glimpses of the new Disney+ original series American Born Chinese, starring Michelle Yeoh, and season two of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which hits the streamer Jan. 4. 

While most other 2023 premiere dates are still under wraps, we do also know that you can prepare to fall in love with Baby Yoda all over again soon, as season three of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ March 1.

