Astrologer Susan Miller Reveals Exactly What's In Store For Each Zodiac Sign in 2023

While there's no way to know exactly what the future holds, we figure we'd give it our best shot.

So, we called up astrologer Susan Miller for her predictions for 2023. And it appears there's a lot to look forward to, as she revealed there's plenty to celebrate in the New Year.

"The best way to manifest your goals in this glorious year that's coming up—and it's a really good one—is to look and see where Jupiter will be," the Astrology Zone founder exclusively told E! News. "Jupiter is like Santa Claus, he wants to give you gifts and luck. And he asks for nothing in return."

And while 2023 starts and ends with Mercury in retrograde, there are still opportunities to thrive, especially if you dig into your past.

"Go back to clients that have always supported you, take them to lunch, show them appreciation," she suggested. "Go back to old friends and look them up on social media. They'll be delighted to hear from you."

So, want to know how the stars will align for your sign? Keep reading for Miller's shining predictions for 2023 through 2024.