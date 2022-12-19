This Tarte Eyeshadow Palette With a 48,000+ Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Instead of buying a million eyeshadow shades, a makeup palette is the way to go. You get a variety of colors and finishes with formulas that blend and layer with each other well. If you're on the lookout for an eyeshadow palette that comes through for a wide variety of looks, the beloved Tarte Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette with a 48,000+ person waitlist is finally back in stock, but not for long.
This eyeshadow palette has 24 shades with a 12-hour staying power. You get some warm neutral, gold, copper, and berry shades. There are 11 mattes, 9 shimmer shades, and 4 sheen eyeshadows in this palette. These formulas are infused with Tarte's signature Amazon clay, which delivers an intense color payoff that's long-lasting and blends seamlessly.
Create everyday casual looks or dramatic glam with the Tarte Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette. There's a wide range of possibilities. Shop this palette before it sells out. Again.
Tarte Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette
Maneater After Dark Bundle- XL Palette + Mascara
If you love this palette and Tarte's top-selling Maneater Mascara, you can save $14 with this bundle.
Need additional info before you shop? Check out these reviews from Tarte shoppers.
Tarte Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette Reviews
A shopper insisted, "You don't want to miss this palette. 10 out of 10! All of the colors are stunning."
Another declared, "It's the most beautiful eyeshadow palette that I bought for the season. It has great colors and pigmentation. Definitely has colors for the entire year. I am so happy with this purchase. it's completely amazing."
Someone gushed, "Lovvvvvvv. Goes on smoothly stays on until I take off. The colors are beautiful. A MUST HAVE!!!!!"
"Love it! This has quickly become my go to palette. The shadows are pigmented and blend easily," a Tarte shopper said.
A customer reviewed, "This palette is just BEAUTIFUL. Colors are awesome. So much fun mixing and matching colors. So happy with this purchase."
Another person shared, "I absolutely love this pallet! The colors are so pigmented and real easy to blend. Outstanding shadow/shades!"
"Love love love this palette!! I used it for the first time yesterday. I didn't use a primer because I wanted to see how the shadows performed. Colors are very pigmented, blended easily, and there was very little fall out. I applied in the afternoon and took off after about 9 or 10 hrs and they still looked very vibrant. I have many Tarte palettes and love them all but this one is definitely my favorite," a fan of the product reviewed.
