Get 2 Too Faced Eyeshadow Primers for the Price of 1: Upgrade Your Makeup To Last All Day Without Fading

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We've all been there: proud for killing it with the perfect eyeshadow application only to discover smudged/faded makeup just a few hours later. The problem isn't your eyeshadow. It may be the makeup preparation. If you put on a primer before your eyeshadow, you will see a major difference. The color will look richer, blend easier, last longer, and it won't crease throughout the day.

If this sounds like a product you need in your beauty routine, you can get two Too Faced Shadow Insurance 24-Hour Eyeshadow Primers for the price of one from HSN. Once you start using this primer, you'll never want to run out. You can even gift the other one to a friend. This easy-to-use product is a total game-changer. Just put it on before your eye makeup, let it dry, and your eyeshadow will be easier to blend and it will last longer. Get the most out of your makeup and score this major discount while you can.