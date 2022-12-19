Is Mamma Mia 3 Really in the Works? Director Ol Parker Says…

Watch : Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2"

For those saying Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! to Mamma Mia 3, we have good news.

It may be time to start looking for flights to the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi because Ol Parker, who directed the second Mamma Mia film, is sounding off on a potential third film. As for what he said? The ABBA-tracked jukebox musicals were always meant to be a trilogy.

"Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That's all I can say," the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again director told Screen Rant Dec. 18. "The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?"

And what exactly would we see our dancing queens do in a third movie? Well, in 2020 Judy said she was actively working on a Mamma Mia 3 idea, noting that she had plans to use four new ABBA songs, written by band members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, who've composed music for the movies.