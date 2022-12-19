Would AnnaSophia Robb Ever Reunite With Austin Butler for a Carrie Diaries Reunion? She Says...

Watch : AnnaSophia Robb Spills Valentine's Day Surprise

AnnaSophia Robb would step back into the shoes of young Carrie Bradshaw in a heartbeat.



As the actress, 29—who starred in The Carrie Diaries for two seasons until the show's end in 2014—noted, starring in The CW's Sex and the City prequel series with Austin Butler is a memory she'll always treasure. In fact, so much so, that she wouldn't think twice about reuniting with the Elvis star if given the opportunity.

"We all knew Austin would be a super star when we worked with him," the actress, who partnered with St. Germain to host a recent holiday dinner, exclusively told E! News. "He's a tremendous persona and a dedicated actor. I'm extremely proud of him and it's always fun to work with friends."

And if you needed further proof of their long-standing friendship, look no further than her and husband Trevor Paul's visit to Saturday Night Live where they watched Austin make his hosting debut Dec. 17, snapping a photo with the actor backstage.