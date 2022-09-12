The Carrie Diaries’ AnnaSophia Robb Marries Trevor Paul: Step Inside Their Ceremony

Watch : Celebrity Couples We Hope NEVER Split

AnnaSophia Robb is just beginning her happily ever after.

The Carrie Diaries star announced on Sept. 12 that she tied the knot to now-husband Trevor Paul. The actress, 27, is seen beaming in her Instagram photo as she walks hand-in-hand with Trevor down the aisle after reciting their vows, with guests throwing bright pieces of confetti in the air. The newlyweds had their ceremony outdoors, complete with the altar overlooking a lush green landscape.

The Dr. Death star's wedding gown had an elaborate bodice that connected with a free-flowing skirt. Her husband finished off his tuxedo look with a patch of wildflowers at the lapel.

AnnaSophia's excitement could not be contained, captioning her Instagram post, "Just the beginning… AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

"The absolute most wonderful day of my life," she continued on her Instagram story, "THANK YOU TREVOR. Thank you everyone!!! We love you SO MUCH!"

Swarms of people flooded the actress' Instagram comments with congratulatory messages, including Queer Eye star Tan France who wrote, "HUGE congrats, Anna. So, so happy for you!"