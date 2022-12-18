Cecily Strong Leaves SNL and Gets Serenaded by Austin Butler

Watch : Austin Butler Honors Late Mother During SNL Monologue

Cecily Strong is saying farewell to NBC's Saturday Night Live.

After appearing on the show for 11 seasons, the star appeared in what was announced be her final episode as a cast member on Dec. 17. She announced her departure on the Weekend Update segment while performing as one of her most popular recurring characters, Cathy Anne.

"I'm a little emo tonight because, truth is, I'm here to say goodbye," she said, to which co-anchor Michael Che asked, "Wait, where are you going?"

Strong's character then responded, "Turns out, prison!"

She later joked she had "friends on the inside," and a photo of former SNL cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, who departed the series themselves in May, dressed in orange prison uniforms was screened.

Also on the episode, the cast adapted Strong's SNL exit into another sketch, which saw her playing herself as a departing RadioShack employee and episode host Austin Butler, who played the late Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis, begin to serenade her as "Casual Elvis" with the King of Rock and Roll's 1957 song "Blue Christmas."