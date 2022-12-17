Sharon Osbourne Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Medical Emergency

Watch : Sharon Osbourne's "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has been taken to a hospital after falling ill and her condition remains unknown.

The former Talk co-host, wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, was rushed to a medical center Friday night, Dec. 16, TMZ reported, quoting sources with direct knowledge of the incident. According to the website, Sharon, 70, fell ill on the set of an unnamed show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, Calif., northwest of Los Angeles.

A Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson told E! News, "I can confirm that we went to the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula at 6:30 on Friday afternoon and that we transported a patient to Santa Paula hospital."

Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told E! News, "At about 6:30 PM, we responded to a 911 call of a medical emergency and so Ventura County fire department and EMS showed up and that person was transported to a local hospital."

TMZ quoted Aguilar as confirming Sharon was the patient. The outlet also quoted a manager for the inn as saying there was an "emergency" without providing details.

E! News has reached out to Sharon's rep for comment and has not heard back.