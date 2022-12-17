Shop Bed Bath & Beyond Jaw-Dropping Deals Starting at $2 and Get Your Order in Time for the Holidays

Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers can get major discounts on kitchen gadgets, home decor, small appliances and more products that will arrive by Christmas Eve.

Dec 17, 2022
E! Insider Shop, Bed Bath & Beyond December Deals

If you're still kicking yourself over those Black Friday deals you missed out on, do not worry because Bed Bath & Beyond has really come through. These Black Friday in December deals are even better than the original Black Friday discounts back in November. Do not miss out on these unbelievable home deals. There are so many great products with fast shipping or you can choose the option to shop online and pick up your order in the store if you're cutting it close with the holidays. Order by December 19, your order will arrive by December 24 with standard shipping. Or you can opt for expedited shipping when you shop by December 21 or place an order by December 22 with express shipping.

This weekend, there isn't just one deal at Bed Bath & Beyond. There are several incredible promotions to choose from. Let's walk through the many options:

68 Holiday Shipping Cut Off Dates To Get Your Gifts by Christmas: Nordstrom, Lululemon, Coach, and More

Bed Bath & Beyond Discounts

Our Table Marshal Cooler Glass

If you are hosting more people than you anticipated for the holidays, stock up on some drinking glasses. You can get these for just $3.

$5
$3
Bed Bath & Beyond

Haven Heathered Pebble Bath Towel in Blush Peony

Is it time to replace your towels? These are soft, absorbent, and aesthetically pleasing. There are three colors to choose from and three sizes.

$15
$2
Bed Bath & Beyond

Simply Essential Microfiber Standard/Queen Bed Pillow

If you are having a lot of company over for the holidays, get some new pillows. You can't beat this $4 deal.

 

$4
Bed Bath & Beyond

Bee & Willo Plaid Monogram Letter Coffee Mug

Start your morning with a sip from one of these monogrammed mugs.

 

$6
$5
Bed Bath & Beyond

Studio 3B 16-Inch Artificial Plant in Cement Planter

If you don't have the time to take care of a plant, add some faux greenery to your home with this life-like plant. This plant/planter combo complements many home decor styles.

$25
$8
Bed Bath & Beyond

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum in Nickel/Titanium

We all know that Dyson vacuums are reliable. This cordless, stick vacuum is cordless and it's great for homes with pets. This is great to vacuum up pet hair and dirt across all floor types.

A shopper said, "This Dyson vacuum is more than I ever expected. I knew they were great because my daughter and nephew rave over it but it's amazing. It picks up dirt and hair that no other vacuum could ever remove. Well worth the money."

$450
$280
Bed Bath & Beyond

UGG Coco Luxe Throw Blanket

Save 30% on this luxuriously soft UGG blanket in a beautiful cabernet shade.

$70
$37
Bed Bath & Beyond

Studio 3B 2-Piece Domed Cake Plate Set

This cake plate set is great to display pie, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, and, of course, cake. It's a great finishing touch for anyone hosting people for the holidays.

$60
$18
Bed Bath & Beyond

Studio 3B Eucalyptus 18 oz. Metal Bowl Candle

Bring a soothing vibe to your home with this candle that has notes of eucalyptus, aloe, cucumber, grapefruit and chamomile blossoms. It has up to 30 hours of burn time, so you will enjoy this one for a while.

$22
$7
Bed Bath & Beyond

Studio 3B 26-Inch Round Wood Dial Wall Clock in Black

This round clock can add a touch of sophistication to any room in your home.

$100
$30
Bed Bath & Beyond

Still have more presents to buy? Make your life easier and opt for these gift cards.

