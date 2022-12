68 Holiday Shipping Cut off Dates To Get Your Gifts by Christmas: Nordstrom, Lululemon, Coach, and More

Adidas: Order by December 15 to get your order in time for the holidays.

Aerie: Place your order by 9 AM ET on December 19 to get your gifts by Christmas Eve

Alo Yoga: Hurry! You have until December 19 to shop at Alo Yoga.

American Eagle: Get your packages by Christmas Eve when you order before 9 AM ET on December 19.

Anthropologie: Shop by 11:59PM PST on December 20 to get gifts by December 23.

Away Luggage: Get your luggage by December 23 with Faster Shipping by December 18 or Fastest Shipping by December 19.

BareMinerals: Get your order on December 23 when you order by 1 PM ET on December 15.

Bare Necessities: Order by December 18 for Christmas delivery.

Beachwaver: With expedited shipping, you'll get your order by Christmas when you place it by December 14 at noon CST.

Bearaby: Order by December 14 to get your presents on Christmas Eve.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Order by December 19 or you can try the same day shipping option or buy online, pick up in store.

Beis: Ground Shipping Order by Friday, December 16; 2-Day Shipping Order by Tuesday, December 20; Next Day Shipping Order by Wednesday, December 21.

Calpak: The last day to place orders for delivery before December 25th is: December 13th (12 pm PST) with Standard Ground Shipping. Or order by December 20th (12 pm PST) for 2-day Shipping.

Coach: The shipping cut off is December 19.

Coach Outlet: Order by noon on December 18 to get your presents by December 25.

Cupshe: Shop by December 15 to get your order by December 25.

CUUP: Place your order by 12 PM ET on December 19 to get it by December 25.

Draper James: Receive your order by December 25 when you choose expedited shipping by 11 AM ET on December 19.

Express: Order with Standard Shipping by December 18 to get it by December 25.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Place your order by December 16 with Standard Shipping to get your gifts by December 24. Or you can use 2-day shipping on December 21 at 12 PM ET.

Frankies Bikinis: December 14: Last Day for USPS Domestic Free Standard Shipping. December 16: Last Day for All International Orders. December 18: Last Day for Fedex 2-3 Day Service. December 19: Last Day for Fedex Overnight Shipping.

Free People: Order by December 19 at 11:59 PM PST for Free Standard Shipping to get your gift by December 23.

Goop: For Christmas Eve delivery: Order by 1 PM ET on December 15 with standard shipping; Order by 1 PM ET on December 21 for Second Day Air.

Glossier: Get your purchase by December 24 when you order by December 15.

Gymshark: Order with standard shipping by December 14 to get your order by Christmas Eve.

Herbivore Botanicals: Order by 11 am PST on Dec 15 with Priority Mail for delivery by Dec 24.

IT Cosmetics: Place ground shipping orders by 5 PM ET on December 14, For 2-day shipping order by 5 PM ET on December 19, For next day shipping order by 5 PM ET on December 20.

J.Crew: Order by 11:59pm ET on December 19.

JW PEI: Order by December 17 with standard shipping. Order by December 19 for express shipping.

Koolaburra by UGG: Order by December 14 to get gifts by Christmas with standard shipping.

Kylie Cosmetics: Order with express shipping by December 16 at 11:59 PM PT to get gifts on time.

Lancome: Order by 5 PM on December 14 to get your gifts by Christmas.

Lounge Underwear: Get your gifts for Christmas when you choose Express Shipping by December 20.

LoveShackFancy: Order by 12 PM on December 16.

Lululemon: Shop by December 20 to get your stuff in time.

MAC Cosmetics: For Standard Ground Service, order by 2:00pm ET on December 18. For 2-Day Air Service, order by 2:00pm ET on December 21.

Madewell: Order by December 19 at 11:59 PM ET with standard shipping or do an express order by December 22 at 12 PM ET.

MakeUp Eraser: Order by December 14 to get your gifts by Christmas.

Murad: Place an order with expedited shipping by December 16 or do overnight shipping by December 19.

Nordstrom: Order by 8pm ET on December 17 and choose FREE standard shipping.

Nordstrom Rack: Order gifts by 5PM PT on 12/14 for standard shipping.

The North Face: Receive your gifts by December 24 with 2-day shipping by 11:59 PM PST on December 20 or overnight shipping by 11:59 PM PST on December 21.

Origins: Shop until Wednesday, Dec 21 at 2PM ET for Christmas delivery.

OUAI: Order by December 16 to get gifts by December 24 with ground shipping.

Our Place: Order by December 19 with expedited shipping to get your gifts on time.

PacSun: Order by 11:59 PM PT on December 15 to get your gifts with standard shipping.

Peace Out Skincare: Order by December 14 for holiday delivery.

PINK: Order by December 16 for Christmas delivery.

Reebok: Need your gifts by December 25? Order by December 18 with Expedited Shipping so you and your loved ones get their gifts in time.

Revolve: Order with 2 day shipping by December 14 at 12 PM PT to get gifts by Hanukkah; order with next day shipping December 15 by 12 PM PT to get gifts by Hanukkah; Order with 2 day shipping by December 21 at 12 PM PT to get gifts by Christmas; Order with next day shipping or air saver by December 22 at 12 PM PT to get gifts by Christmas.

Rifle Paper Co: For ground shipping, order by 12PM ET on December 18; for 2-day shipping, order by 12PM ET on December 21; for overnight shipping, order by 12 PM ET on December 23.

Rothys: For standard shipping, order by 9 AM PT on December 15; for expedited shipping, order by 9 AM PT on December 19; for rush shipping, order by 9 AM PT on December 21.

Sephora: For standard shipping, order by December 20 at 6 AM ET; for flash 2-day shipping, order by December 21 at 6 AM ET.

SKIMS: With ground shipping, order by December 16 to get your purchase by December 23; with priority shipping, shop by December 21 to get your order by December 23; with express shipping, place that order by December 20 to get your items by December 23.

Solo Stove: Place your order by December 14 to get your order by Christmas.

Steve Madden: Order on December 14 to get your stuff by December 24.

T3: Order by December 15 to receive your purchase by December 24.

Tatcha: Order by December 21 and get free 2-day shipping with the code GETINTIME.

Therabody: Order by December 18 to get your items by December 24.

Tory Burch: Order by December 16 at 2 PM ET for free holiday delivery.

Tower 28: Shop by December 17 to get your gifts by December 24.

UGG: Order by December 15 to get your gifts on time with standard shipping.

Ulta: Order by December 17 11:59pm CT for delivery by December 24.

Urban Outfitters: Order by 11:59 PM on December 18.

Victoria's Secret: Order by December 16 for Christmas delivery.

Vince Camuto: Order by 12 PM ET on December 15.

Williams Sonoma: Order by December 20 at 8 AM PT to get your stuff by December 23.

Windsor: Order by 11 PM PT on December 18 with standard shipping. Order by 11 AM PT on December 21 with express shipping.

Still shopping? Check out these 50 top-rated Amazon gift picks for women.