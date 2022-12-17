Save 95% At J.Crew and Get Your Order in Time for Christmas

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This weekend's forecast: shopping with a 95% discount at J.Crew. Nope, that's not a typo, you can actually get 93% off deals at J.Crew. This is the perfect time to expand your wardrobe or you can get some affordable holiday gifts. Yes, you can actually get your gifts in time for Christmas if you shop soon. Just place your order by 11:59 PM ET on December 19.
J.Crew always has great sale prices, and this weekend there are additional ways to save. If you buy one item from the J.Crew sale section, you can an EXTRA 50% off the sale price. If you purchase two J.Crew sale items, you'll get an EXTRA 60% off. If there are at least J.Crew sale items in your shopping cart, you'll get an EXTRA 70% off. Just make sure that you use the promo code SHOPSALE at checkout.
There's just one (slight) problem: there are so many styles to choose from. Here are some suggestions to narrow down your shopping.
J.Crew 93% Off Deals
J.Crew Waffle-Knit Shirt-Jacket
This style is half-shirt, half-jacket, and all cute. Red is perfect for the holidays and you can also get this in ivory.
J.Crew Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Four-season Stretch
These straight leg pants are stretchy, stylish, and they work for every occasion. You can also get them in lilac and bright blue.
J.Crew Full-Length Demi-Boot Jean in Kamari Wash
Do the perfect jeans really exist? If so, this pair is definitely a contender. These are full-length bootcut jeans and they go with everything. You can get them in standard, petite, and tall sizes.
J.Crew New Quilted Cocoon Puffer Coat
This navy quilted coat is equal parts sophisticated and versatile. This is one of those keep-forever pieces that's always going to be on-trend. There are several colors to choose from.
J.Crew Curvy Vintage Slim-straight Jean in Rinse Wash
These dark jeans work in so many scenarios, whether you're heading to the office or a girls night out. There are a ton of styling options here with standard, petite, and tall sizes to choose from.
J.Crew Side-Ruched Dress in Stretch Linen-Viscose
Turn heads in this olive green midi-dress, which is also available in red.
J.Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Chino Pant
Bring some polish and laidback sophisticated to you wardrobe with these slouchy chino pants, which come in three colors.
J.Crew Short Lug-Sole Rain Boots
If you're going to wear rain boots, they might as well be cute, right? Ditch your boring, worn out pair for these olive green boots.
J.Crew Eloise Sweater-Blazer
This combines everything you love about a blazer and a sweater for a unique, yet versatile piece. It comes in six colors.
