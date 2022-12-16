White Lotus Fans Are Freaking Out Over Adam DiMarco's Disney Past

Watch : The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know

He left Disney and checked into the White Lotus.

Adam DiMarco's past is making fans of the HBO drama lose their minds. On White Lotus, Adam plays recent Stanford grad Albie Di Grasso who is on a family trip with his father Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) and grandfather Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham), but it was only a decade ago that he starred in the Disney movie Radio Rebel with Debby Ryan.

A short clip from the 2012 television movie showing Adam playing the guitar and singing—resurfaced on Twitter leading one fan of White Lotus to joke, "Deleted scene from the finale. Albie steals Mia's job," while the Twitter account for IMDB wrote, "Albie what are you doingggg" and another account chimed in, "My first thought seeing him in the white lotus was litterally 'wasn't he the creep in that one disney channel movie?'"

Radio Rebel was Adam's first starring role. But how are fans going to react when they uncover Adam's past roles on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Charmed, Zapped (alongside Zendaya) and four seasons of The Magicians?