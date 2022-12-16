Rebel Wilson On How Kissing a Woman Onscreen Led to Personal “Discovery"

Watch : Rebel Wilson Says Onscreen Kiss Sparked Ramona Agruma Romance

Rebel Wilson's latest movie brought her on a journey of unexpected love.

The Pitch Perfect alum reflected on filming her new movie The Almond and the Seahorse, in which she kisses a woman for the first time while playing Sarah, whose husband has a traumatic brain injury. Sarah then leans on Toni (Charlotte Gainsbourg) for support and ends up falling in love.

"I'd never kissed a woman before," Rebel told Today Dec. 15 while detailing the kissing scene with Charlotte. "It kind of led to this kind of discovery—which led to my awesome partner Ramona. I might not have been open to that if I hadn't done the emotional work."

Rebel also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter Dec. 11, sharing just how nervous she was for her scene with Charlotte.

"I'd never kissed a woman before so I was thinking, 'Oh God, how's that going to go?' she told the outlet. "Once I'd gotten over that initial anxiety of kissing a woman and getting into the scene, I thought maybe it should be more about the emotional moment and we could even make it a bit more sexy or even go a bit further."