Rebel Wilson On How Kissing a Woman Onscreen Led to Personal “Discovery"

Rebel Wilson's latest movie brought her on a journey of unexpected love.
The Pitch Perfect alum reflected on filming her new movie The Almond and the Seahorse, in which she kisses a woman for the first time while playing Sarah, whose husband has a traumatic brain injury. Sarah then leans on Toni (Charlotte Gainsbourg) for support and ends up falling in love.
"I'd never kissed a woman before," Rebel told Today Dec. 15 while detailing the kissing scene with Charlotte. "It kind of led to this kind of discovery—which led to my awesome partner Ramona. I might not have been open to that if I hadn't done the emotional work."
Rebel also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter Dec. 11, sharing just how nervous she was for her scene with Charlotte.
"I'd never kissed a woman before so I was thinking, 'Oh God, how's that going to go?' she told the outlet. "Once I'd gotten over that initial anxiety of kissing a woman and getting into the scene, I thought maybe it should be more about the emotional moment and we could even make it a bit more sexy or even go a bit further."
She continued, "But we were on a tight schedule so we had to keep it moving."
In June, the Senior Year star confirmed her romance with Ramona Agruma, debuting her girlfriend on the 'gram.
"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Rebel wrote at the time. "#LoveIsLove."
Although the couple has kept much of their romance private, the actress did hint at being "happily in a relationship" and even shared a little backstory on how the two met.
"This was a friend setup," the 42-year-old said during an appearance on the Betches' U Up? podcast in July. "And he'd known both of us for, like, at least five years each and was like, 'Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.' And then we did!"
And a few months later, Ramona threw Rebel an intimate baby shower before The Hustle star welcomed her first child via surrogate.
"Rebel was surrounded by lots of love," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "They had tons of treats like cupcakes, eclairs and macaroons and one of the games was decorating bibs."
On Nov. 7, Rebel announced the arrival of her daughter Royce Lillian.
"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are)," she wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of the newborn. "This has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."