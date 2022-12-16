Henry Cavill Already Has Another Job After Announcing He Won't Be In Next Superman

Watch : Why Henry Cavill Is NOT Returning as Superman

Henry Cavill may not be returning as Superman, but he's super excited about his next role.

Following the Dec. 14 news that he would not play Clark Kent again for future Superman films, Henry has lined up his next gig: the star and executive producer for Prime Video's Warhammer 40,000, an adaptation of the science fiction war game.

"For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action," Henry wrote in a Dec. 16 Instagram post. "Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life."

Captioned along with a video of the game's signature logo, he continued, "And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer. To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen.

The heartwarming post ended with him sharing the show's "first steps," which he said is to "find our Filmmaker/Creator/Writer."