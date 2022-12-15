Khloe Kardashian Reveals Whether She’s Sleeping With Tristan Thompson

Bible: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not sleeping together.
Khloe got candid about their relationship status while getting grilled by Kourtney Kardashian for Vanity Fair's lie detector test series.
"Are you sleeping with Tristan?" Kourtney asked in the video, out Dec. 15. Khloe replied, "No, I am not. I'm really not."
After the lie detector confirmed her statement was true, Khloe confessed, "I would die if it said I was."
The couple split up one year ago, after Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit saying Tristan was the father of her now 12-month-old son, Theo. The NBA player later confirmed his paternity and apologized to Khloe, who he was engaged to before the lawsuit was revealed.
"I take full responsibility for my actions," Tristan wrote on social media in January. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
At the time, he and Khloe were expecting their second child, via surrogate. Their son was born in July 2022, joining their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson as part of the Kardashian family.
"We did an embryo transfer like days before Thanksgiving, and I found out about Tristan's situation the first week of December," she recalled on The Kardashians. "It's just so close. I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with somebody else?"
A few months after their baby boy's birth, a source close to the duo told E! News that the exes were not on speaking terms, aside from "coordinating for the kids."
So, what other secrets does Khloe have up her sleeve? Well, she admitted in the Vanity Fair video that she won't let True spend the night at Kourtney's house.
"Are you ever gonna let True sleep over at my house?" Kourtney asked, to which Khloe replied, "Probably not."
"OK, and is that because we have too much fun?" Kourtney questioned. Khloe said no, adding, "I don't think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is."
Watch the full video here.