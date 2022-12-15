How Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Are Splitting Holidays With Kids After Divorce

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Talks "Rough Couple of Years" After Split From Ex

Christmas isn't canceled in Kelly Clarkson's home.

In fact, it's the holiday the singer spends with her children—8-year-old daughter River Rose and 6-year-old son Remington Alexander—who she shares with former husband Brandon Blackstock. Following the pair's break up in 2020 after seven years of marriage, she said they've agreed to split the holidays so the kids are with Kelly for Christmas and Brandon for Thanksgiving.

"It's not like my favorite holiday and it is for his family, so I was like cool," she told Jewel Dec. 13 on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It was so weird because you've always had a kid there and then all of a sudden you're alone."

Though it took some adjusting, Kelly—who shares joint legal custody of her kids and maintains primary physical custody—said she was able to make the most of it.

"At first it's weird and then you're like, 'OK. I can do things,'" she continued. "It's kind of incredible. You do get a little me time."