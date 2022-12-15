Why Gossip Girl's Savannah Lee Smith Thinks Monet Is More Than Blair 2.0

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

Constance Billard has a new queen bee.

HBO Max's Gossip Girl has seen Monet de Haan (Savannah Lee Smith) rise from Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander)'s sidekick to It-girl in her own right. But now that Monet wears the crown, or rather, bedazzled headband, we wonder how she compares to the queens of Gossip Girl's past.

If you ask Savannah, Monet rivals the great Blair Waldorf, played by Leighton Meester in the OG CW series. "She's definitely more cunning," she exclusively told E! News. "I would say she's a little bit less camp. I feel like Blair was a camp mean girl. But Monet's like pure mean. She's evil, she wants to destroy you."

Case in point: During the Dec. 15 episode, Monet invites her father's alleged mistress to the Kiss on the Lips party in the hopes of shaming the de Haan patriarch. This scheming backfires, as it's ultimately revealed that the woman is her parents' shared mistress, confirming her mother enjoys being a cuck.