Get Your First Look At This “Anarchist” OG Gossip Girl Character Returning for Season 2

"Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

E! News here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite.

The HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl is back for season two, and one of the original's classic villains is returning to the Upper East Side. Yes that's right, Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who terrorized Constance Billard, is coming back to wreak the same havoc.

"What she brought to the original series was anarchy," showrunner Josh Safran told Teen Vogue in a feature published Oct. 27. "She's an anarchist. She'll just do anything and just for any reason she decides. So we brought that energy to the first show, and then we brought that energy back to this one. She's the same, and that's what I think is so fun, that Michelle is older, we're all older, Georgina is older yet has the exact same energy. She's out of time."

And, throughout her introduction, Safran warns to keep your eyes peeled about any easter eggs from the original show.