Billie Lourd Reveals Name of Baby No. 2

You don't need to use the Force to find out the name of Billie Lourd's new baby.

In a galaxy not so far away (more like Instagram), the Star Wars alum, 30, confirmed she and husband Austen Rydell welcomed their second child on Dec. 12, sharing a photo of the little one, who joins 2-year-old brother Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

"Introducing: Kingston's sister," Billie captioned a picture of the baby's hands, "Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell."

The actress' dad Bryan Lourd announced the baby's arrival at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 13.

"My daughter had a baby last night," the talent agent, who shared Billie with the late Carrie Fisher, said during an onstage keynote conversation. "I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. So, I'm a little tired, but happy. Everything's great."