How Vanessa Williams Keeps Shining Bright After 25 Years on the Road

Vanessa Williams knows how to shine bright like a diamond.
Since 1997, the Grammy nominee has traveled around the world performing her long catalogue of hits including "Save the Best for Last" and "Colors of the Wind."
But as the holidays approach, Vanessa decided to join Feinstein's/54 Below's Diamond Series for six performances Dec. 13-18. The opportunity is something the 59-year-old can't wait to experience.
"It's one thing to be on stage with somebody that you're doing a choreographed and directed Broadway show," Vanessa exclusively shared with E! News. "But then when you see them doing their own stuff and listen to their stories, there's a whole other aspect of someone's personality when you hear about their lives and you hear about the songs that they choose to sing."
When stepping into the iconic New York venue, guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres ahead of a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance by the Ugly Betty star.
And with Vanessa inviting her 4-piece band and longtime background singer Shelley Thomas Harts, guests are in for a magical evening filled with stories, music and laughs.
"The night will be filled with class and glamour, but also a nice warm experience of recollection and jazz," she teased. "Luckily, I can sing a lot of hits that I've had for 30 years plus and R&B and maybe some call outs from some famous friends that'll be in the audience because I've got a lot of friends that are going to be there. Who knows what duets may ensue?"
That spontaneity is what keeps Vanessa excited to perform night after night.
And whether she's acting on the small screen, taking the stage on Broadway or performing in a venue where she can lay eyes on every attendee, Vanessa promises that no two shows are exactly the same.
"There is never the same audience or the same feel each night," she said. "When you're standing in a circle doing your prayer to get ready to go out and give it the best show you've given and then you're out there as a band making music, that never gets old. When you're giving that music to people and affecting people, that never gets old."
