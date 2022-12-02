Harry Connick Jr.'s 2022 Holiday Celebration Tour Is Here to Sleigh

Watch : Would Harry Connick Jr. Host "American Idol"?

It's not the holidays without a little Harry.

As Harry Connick Jr. celebrates the release of his new album Make It Merry exclusively on Apple Music, the 55-year-old is spreading some cheer with his 2022 Holiday Celebration tour.

"I feel so lucky to be on stage with just a powerhouse group of musicians every night," Harry exclusively told E! News while praising his orchestra. "I love to challenge myself and the rest of the guys. I tell them, ‘Go out and try to get as much applause as you can. I hope that you steal the show from me.'"