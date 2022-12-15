How Vanessa Williams Keeps Shining Bright After 25 Years on the Road

Watch : See America Ferrera & Vanessa Williams' Ugly Betty Reunion

Vanessa Williams knows how to shine bright like a diamond.

Since 1997, the Grammy nominee has traveled around the world performing her long catalogue of hits including "Save the Best for Last" and "Colors of the Wind."

But as the holidays approach, Vanessa decided to join Feinstein's/54 Below's Diamond Series for six performances Dec. 13-18. The opportunity is something the 59-year-old can't wait to experience.

"It's one thing to be on stage with somebody that you're doing a choreographed and directed Broadway show," Vanessa exclusively shared with E! News. "But then when you see them doing their own stuff and listen to their stories, there's a whole other aspect of someone's personality when you hear about their lives and you hear about the songs that they choose to sing."