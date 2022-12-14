BREAKING

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

Watch Al Roker Break Down in Tears During Surprise Visit From Today Family

Al Roker's Today colleagues surprised him with Christmas carols outside his house on Dec. 14. Keep reading to find out how they pulled off the sweet surprise.

By Amy Lamare Dec 14, 2022 8:21 PMTags
TodayHealthCelebritiesSavannah GuthrieHoda KotbAl Roker
Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots

The Today team pulled off an epic surprise for Al Roker.

As he recovers from his recent health challenges at home, the staff of the NBC morning crew decided to show the longtime Today weatherman just how much they missed him with a sweet holiday surprise.

During the Dec. 14 episode, Today showed a clip of several staff members—including anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, producers, crew and security—singing Christmas carols at his home.

With the help of Al's wife Deborah Roberts, several members of the morning show's staff quietly arrived at Al's house dressed in Santa hats to surprise their friend and colleague.

After Al answered Savannah and Hoda's knock at the door, they all began to sing. After they finished singing "Jingle Bells," he joked, "It's impressive you did that without a prompter."

But then he got more serious, sharing his heartfelt gratitude.
 
"I've missed you all so, so very much, all these faces," Al continued. "It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who's just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciated it."

photos
Today Show Family Album

And after the Today crew's rendition of "Al Be Home For Christmas"—a take on the Christmas classic rewritten for their friend—he added, "I love you more than you'll ever know."

Al, 68, was admitted to the hospital in November for blood clots in his legs that traveled to his lungs. He returned home from his second stay in the hospital on Dec. 8.

"Listen, it's been a tough slog," he said on the Dec. 12 episode of Today via video call. "I'm not going to deny this. It's been the hardest one yet, and, you know, I've had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."

NATHAN CONGLETON / TODAY

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

2

Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

3

Ellen DeGeneres Honors Stephen "tWitch" Boss After His Death

Following their caroling surprise, the Today crew reflected on the meaningful morning back in the studio.

"It was one of the most heartwarming moments I think for all of us," Savannah said. "Everybody was in tears, and it was just beautiful and so wonderful to see him."

Sheinelle Jones echoed the sentiment. "It was special, it was powerful," she noted. "You could just feel the love."

"This place means so much to Al. To have us all just go out there and serenade him was," Dylan Dreyer added. "It was emotional, and he appreciated it."
 
And he sure did. After his Today Show family left his house, Al shared his thoughts on Instagram alongside photos from the morning's surprise, writing, "Words cannot express how much I love my @todayshow family for coming over to do a little caroling including a special rendition of 'I'll Be Home For Christmas."

(E! and Today are part of the NBCUniversal family). 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

2

Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

3

Ellen DeGeneres Honors Stephen "tWitch" Boss After His Death

4

John Stamos' Son Is All Grown Up And Making Us Say Have Mercy

5

U.S. Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl's Wife Reveals His Cause of Death