Watch Al Roker Break Down in Tears During Surprise Visit From Today Family

Watch : Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots

The Today team pulled off an epic surprise for Al Roker.

As he recovers from his recent health challenges at home, the staff of the NBC morning crew decided to show the longtime Today weatherman just how much they missed him with a sweet holiday surprise.

During the Dec. 14 episode, Today showed a clip of several staff members—including anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, producers, crew and security—singing Christmas carols at his home.

With the help of Al's wife Deborah Roberts, several members of the morning show's staff quietly arrived at Al's house dressed in Santa hats to surprise their friend and colleague.

After Al answered Savannah and Hoda's knock at the door, they all began to sing. After they finished singing "Jingle Bells," he joked, "It's impressive you did that without a prompter."

But then he got more serious, sharing his heartfelt gratitude.



"I've missed you all so, so very much, all these faces," Al continued. "It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who's just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciated it."