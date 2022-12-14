Watch Al Roker Break Down in Tears During Surprise Visit From Today Family

The Today team pulled off an epic surprise for Al Roker.
As he recovers from his recent health challenges at home, the staff of the NBC morning crew decided to show the longtime Today weatherman just how much they missed him with a sweet holiday surprise.
During the Dec. 14 episode, Today showed a clip of several staff members—including anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, producers, crew and security—singing Christmas carols at his home.
With the help of Al's wife Deborah Roberts, several members of the morning show's staff quietly arrived at Al's house dressed in Santa hats to surprise their friend and colleague.
After Al answered Savannah and Hoda's knock at the door, they all began to sing. After they finished singing "Jingle Bells," he joked, "It's impressive you did that without a prompter."
But then he got more serious, sharing his heartfelt gratitude.
"I've missed you all so, so very much, all these faces," Al continued. "It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who's just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciated it."
And after the Today crew's rendition of "Al Be Home For Christmas"—a take on the Christmas classic rewritten for their friend—he added, "I love you more than you'll ever know."
Al, 68, was admitted to the hospital in November for blood clots in his legs that traveled to his lungs. He returned home from his second stay in the hospital on Dec. 8.
"Listen, it's been a tough slog," he said on the Dec. 12 episode of Today via video call. "I'm not going to deny this. It's been the hardest one yet, and, you know, I've had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."
Following their caroling surprise, the Today crew reflected on the meaningful morning back in the studio.
"It was one of the most heartwarming moments I think for all of us," Savannah said. "Everybody was in tears, and it was just beautiful and so wonderful to see him."
Sheinelle Jones echoed the sentiment. "It was special, it was powerful," she noted. "You could just feel the love."
"This place means so much to Al. To have us all just go out there and serenade him was," Dylan Dreyer added. "It was emotional, and he appreciated it."
And he sure did. After his Today Show family left his house, Al shared his thoughts on Instagram alongside photos from the morning's surprise, writing, "Words cannot express how much I love my @todayshow family for coming over to do a little caroling including a special rendition of 'I'll Be Home For Christmas."
(E! and Today are part of the NBCUniversal family).